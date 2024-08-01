Another month of 2024 passed, and July 2024 became an underperforming month for the Hindi box office. This month, the Hindi film industry witnessed four releases – Kill, Indian 2 (Hindi), Sarfira, Bad Newz, and the English release Deadpool & Wolverine. Together, these films brought in only 176.40 crore at the box office.

A key factor contributing to the underperformance of Hindi films in July 2024 could be the intense competition from other language films, particularly from the South Indian film industry. While Kalki 2898 AD continued to earn, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 also arrived to dominate. However, it could not!

Indian 2 and Raayan VS July Box Office 2024

When it comes to Kollywood grossers, Indian 2 earned 81 crore in India, and Raayan earned 48.70 crore, cumulatively earning 127.70 crore in total. If Deadpool & Wolverine’s collection from the Bollywood box office is not taken into consideration, then the two Kollywood grossers outshine Hindi releases in July that cumulatively brought 105 crore!

July 2024 Box Office Collection VS July 2023

July 2023 at the box office collected 466.94 crore with three major Hollywood releases: Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Apart from them, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani earned 153.50 crore. Meanwhile, in July 2024, including one Hollywood (English) release, Deadpool & Wolverine, Hindi Box Office earned 176.40 crore, earning only 37.76% of what July 2023 contributed to the box office in total.

Best Performing Month Of July

In the last ten years, the best performing month of July was witnessed in the year 2015 when three major biggies – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Drishyam, and Baahubali Hindi created havoc at the box office with 320.24 crore, 76.16 crore, and 120 crore net collections, respectively.

Biggest July Disaster

The biggest disasters in the month of July in the last ten years are attributed to two female-led by Tapsee Pannu & Vidya Balan, respectively. Meanwhile, Armaan Jain, Raj Kapoor’s grandson, also made a disastrous debut in 2014. Lekar Hum Diwana Dil collected 2.5 crore at the box office. In 2022, Shabash Mithu earned 2.75 crore, and in 2023, Vidya Balan’s Neeyat netted 2.64 crore.

Here is the report card of Hindi releases of the month of May in the last ten years and their performance at the box office. Have a look.

July 2024 – 176.40 crore

July 2023 – 466.94 crore

July 2022 – 238.35 crore

July 2021 – No Releases

July 2020 – No Releases

July 2019 – 425.84 crore

July 2018 – 226.73 crore

July 2017 – 288.94 crore

July 2016 – 425.45 crore

July 2015 – 525.27 crore

July 2014 – 358.67 crore

[There were no releases in July in the year 2020 & 2021]

