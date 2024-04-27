Vidya Balan 2.0 Is Someone You'd Think Twice Before Meddling, Actress Talks About Her New Version, "I Call The Person Out..."

Vidya Balan is a genuine star who has proven her acting prowess over the years. When the actress disclosed that she was the target of a witch hunt in the business due to a personal grievance, she made some startling admissions. The film industry is not an easy one to begin with; it has its highs and lows, and Vidya is now opening up about standing up for herself. The success of her movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar, Might have something to do with that.

Following the successful release of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar,’ Vidya Balan has shared insightful reflections on forgiveness and standing up for oneself in a recent interview. The film, which has garnered praise from both fans and critics for its fresh pairing and refreshing storyline, stars Vidya Balan alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, delving into themes of love, relationships, and emotion while providing packed entertainment.

Vidya Balan opened up about life, love, and forgiving people in a candid conversation: “When it comes to forgiving people, I think when you realize that some people are in your life for a reason, some for a season and some for a lifetime. Otherwise, the only way to forgive is by going for some therapy and understanding where they are coming from, too.”

Furthermore, Vidya shared her evolving approach to standing up for herself, stating, “I have begun to be very straightforward. If I was upset about something, I would put a lid on it, but now I’d rather call the person out.”

As ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ continues to touch hearts, Vidya Balan’s candid reflections offer a poignant reminder of the complexities of human connections and the importance of being true to oneself. Do Aur Do Pyaar is staying steady at the Box Office. With fresh pairings that inject new energy into the genre, audiences eagerly anticipate a delightful journey filled with love, laughter, and modern relationships. Vidya Balan’s return to rom-coms sparks nostalgia and anticipation, while the captivating soundtrack sets the stage for a musical rom-com experience.

The movie will be released in theaters on April 19, 2024.

