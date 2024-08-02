The superhero sequel starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool continues to draw audiences to the theaters. Marvel Studios/Disney’s Deadpool and Wolverine broke another box office record on Wednesday, July 31, after surpassing Dune 2’s entire domestic run in six days. The Shawn Levy-directed movie also set the record for the biggest first Wednesday ever, surpassing the previous record holder, Oppenheimer.

Deadpool & Wolverine set opening weekend and first Monday records for R-rated movies, collecting $205m at the domestic box office. On Tuesday, July 30, the film’s running domestic total stood at around $260 million. On Wednesday, the Shawn Levy-directed movie made another $19.3M, bringing the domestic total to $280.4M.

Before Thursday, the film will reportedly surpass Dune 2’s entire statewide run of $282.1M. Deadpool and Wolverine would have achieved this feat after spending a week in the theaters.

Shawn Levy’s Directed movie set the record for the biggest first Wednesday, making millions more than the previous champ, Oppenheimer, which made 10.7M.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine, which hit theaters on July 26, 2024, is accelerating toward the billion-dollar mark after raking in $44.7M on Wednesday overseas, bringing its international cume to $310.1M.

Their global tally stands at $590.5M, making it the fourth-biggest movie of 2024 after spending a week in theaters.

The film surpassed Kung Fu Panda 4 ($546M) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($568M) to secure the spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Did You Know Emma Watson Nearly Quit Harry Potter? She Said, “Things Started Getting Spicy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News