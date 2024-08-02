As Deadpool and Wolverine continue to smash records across the globe, they have added another achievement to the long list. After reprising his role in the Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine, one actor has broken the record for the longest-serving Marvel character, which Hugh Jackman previously held.

Hugh Jackman, who has portrayed James “Logan” Howlett’s Wolverine for 24 years, previously held the record as the longest-serving Marvel character. However, this Marvel actor thwarted Hugh Jackman’s record with an unexpected cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine.

According To Guinness World Records, Wesley Snipes, who portrayed Eric Brooks, aka Blade, a half-vampire “daywalker”, has the longest tenure as a live-action Marvel character.

Snipes reprised his role in Deadpool and Wolverine, playing the role over 19 years ago in Blade: Trinity (2004). He first played the character 26 years ago in Blade (1998).

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman first played Wolverine 24 years ago in X-Men (2000). While Snipes is the longest-serving superhero in the Marvel universe, he is several years short of taking the longest-serving superhero title from a DC character.

That honor goes to none other than Michael Keaton, who portrayed Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in 1989 and its 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. He reprised his role again in 2023 for Flash, making him the only DC actor to make this list. Here are the top 5 actors with the longest tenure as a superhero in a live-action film.

Michael Keaton As Batman – 34 Years

Hugh Jackman As Wolverine – 24 Years

Patrick Stewart As Professor X – 23 Years

Tobey Maguire As Spider-Man – 19 Years

Alfred Molina As Doctor Octopus – 17 Years

Patrick Stewart, who portrayed Charles Xavier, a.k.a. Professor X, in 2000’s X-Men, appeared in eight films. He last reprised his role as a variant of Professor X in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire starred in Spider-Man trilogy between 2002 and 2007 before reprising his role again in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Last but not least, Alfred Molina, who appeared in two films as Doctor Otto Octavius, a.k.a. Doctor, debuted as Octavius in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and reprised the role again 17 years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

