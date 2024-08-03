Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is set to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. The Marvel superhero flick has completed a week of theatrical run, and the collections have been decent. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Spider-Man: Far From Home and Fast & Furious 8. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Deadpool 3 brings together Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, a collaboration fans have been dreaming of for a really long time! It revolves around Deadpool living a normal life until he learns the Time Variance Authority is set to destroy his universe. He takes help from Wolverine to prevent the destruction.

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection (India)

In India, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer was released on July 26, 2024. It began its box office journey on a thunderous note, bringing in a whopping 21 crores on day 1. The double-digit score was maintained in the first weekend, until there was an unexpected dip on first Monday.

On Friday, Deadpool & Wolverine added 4.25 crore to its kitty, taking its 8-day total to 94.15 crores. Although there are multiple options at the Indian theatres, this Shawn Levy’s directorial remained the #1 choice of cine-goers.

Deadpool 3 beats Spider-Man: Far From Home & Fast & Furious 8

In a span of only 8 days, Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed the lifetime collections of Tom Holland led Spider-Man: Far From Home (85.70 crores) and Fast & Furious 8 (86 crores).

Deadpool 3 is now all set to enter the 100 crore club, and that will hopefully happen with a jump on Saturday. With its cakewalk entry into the coveted club, it will surpass Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which earned 101.10 crores in its lifetime at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Deadpool & Wolverine below:

Day 1: 21 crores

Day 2: 22.65 crores

Day 3: 22.50 crores

Day 4: 7 crores

Day 5: 6.3 crores

Day 6: 5.65 crores

Day 7: 5.25 crores

Day 8: 4.25 crores

Total: 94.15 crores

