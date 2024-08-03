In 1996, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr made headlines after he was arrested three times in four weeks over drug-related warrants. During his courtroom appearance, the actor’s father, the late director Robert Downey Sr, told People magazine he was relieved that his son was alive.

It’s no secret Robert Downey Jr battled cocaine and heroin addiction for over a decade before the actor finally cleaned up his act in 2003. Per multiple reports, Robert Downey Sr., who also had a substance use disorder, allegedly allowed his son to try marijuana at the age of six, giving the actor the first taste of drugs. Per a 1996 People article, drugs facilitated an emotional bond between the duo.

Robert Downey Jr was a rising star in Hollywood in the early 90s after he earned an Oscar nomination for 1992 biopic Chaplin. However, in 1996, the actor’s career was derailed after he was arrested for possession of heroin and cocaine.

The Iron Man star was first arrested on June 23 1996, after he was stopped for speeding on Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities found heroin, other drugs and a firearm in his car. According to People, at the time, Downey posted $10,000 bail and exited jail. However, three weeks later, he was arrested again after he wandered into a neighbor’s home and fell asleep in a bed under the influence of heroin.

Robert Downey Jr was arrested for a third time for escaping court mandated rehab program

After the second arrest, Robert Downey Jr was reportedly ordered to enter a mandatory drug rehabilitation program. However, four days later, the actor escaped the detox center, forcing the judge to issue a warrant for the actor’s arrest for a third time in four weeks.

After his third arrest, Robert Downey Jr.’s father told People, “I’m glad he’s alive.” In the same article, Downey’s former manager, Loree Rodkin, told the publication, “Every day I look in the newspaper, and I think that I am going to read Robert’s obituary.”

In 1999, after repeatedly missing court-ordered drug tests, the Oppenheimer actor was sentenced to three years in prison but only served a year in California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran.

Downey Jr was fired from his role on the TV show “Ally McBeal” after he was arrested in 2001 on suspicion of being under the influence. This time, the actor was ordered back to rehab instead of prison. Robert Downey Jr quit drugs for good in 2003 after their wife, Susan Downey, gave him an ultimatum.

