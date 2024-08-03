Rupert Grint earned global fame after starring in the film adaption of the Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling. He was cast for the role of Ron Weasley at the age of 11 and played the lead role in all eight movies. Although it’s been a decade since the last movie of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 released, the legacy of the movie continues to live and is now returning to the big screen as a TV adaptation.

Grint originally didn’t have any professional acting credits to his name before he snagged the coveted role of Ron. Despite earning widespread acclaim, Grint expressed his grievances about being part of the Harry Potter films.

In an interview with Bustle last year, he told the outlet, “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating.” He further admitted that by the end of the Harry Potter movies he “wanted a break, to reflect on everything… It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

Furthermore, the actor reflected on the personal connections he shared with his fictional character, noting similarities such as being part of a large family. He said at the time of casting, he “was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed. In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.” He also revealed that fans remember him as Ron and “I answer to it if someone calls me Ron. It’s my second name.”

Following the conclusion of the Harry Potter saga, Grint appeared in the apocalyptic psychological horror Knock at the Cabin and starred alongside Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, and Abby Quinn.

