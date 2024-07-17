The former wrestler-turned-actor, Dave Bautista has recently opened up about his massive collection of ink, especially his “embarrassing” first tattoo, and shared how he got one in the first place. The 55-year-old stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to promote his new movie, My Spy The Eternal City.

During the conversation, Ripa asked Bautista if he ever thought of getting any of his tattoos removed. To this, Bautista replied, “I’ve thought about it and then I’ve just gotten cover-ups instead. It’s a real nightmare to get tattoos removed. They burn them off.”

He then revealed he got his very first tattoo covered up. When Ripa asked for the entire story, he said, “Oh man, I’m instantly sweating.” He continued, “I will preface this by saying it was the 80s and it was my first tattoo. I lived in DC, I was in Arlington, Virginia. I went to this place called Rick’s Tattoo. It was this old biker named Rick… I picked out the tattoo and told him I wanted it on my butt. I wanted it on my butt so my dad wouldn’t see it and kill me. So I got it on my butt.”

The Dune actor further shared that the biker shaved his butt before asking if he was certain about the tattoo’s placement. Bautista added, “I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And he put it on. And, I’m so embarrassed. It was this really cheesy heart that said, ‘Heart of Stone.’ I thought I was a tough guy with a tough tattoo. And I regretted it immediately. But I got razzed so bad in the WWE for that tattoo.”

Bautista recalled that he finally got it covered up with a cherry blossom tree. The actor said, “I said, ‘Just cover it up. I don’t care just cover it up.’”

Furthermore, Bautista revealed he has one more tattoo that is unfinished because it was too painful. He got a tattoo on his leg 15 years ago but never got “finished cause it hurt so bad.” He admitted that he even “started drinking” during the tattoo process.

He said, “It’s on my leg but it’s when he got up to the back of my knee where it became so painful that I actually kicked him out of my house. I said, ‘Dude, I can’t take it anymore.’”

