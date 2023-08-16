Dave Bautista is one of the few professional wrestlers who successfully transitioned from a WWE star to a professional actor. He has played several roles but he is best known for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

While he has often stayed away from controversies, he never minces his words to speak his mind. He once said he has no tolerance for bigotry in response to racist slur being painted on the gate of LeBron James. He also hit out at trolls who attacked him.

When a fan thanked him for his words, said to TMZ, Dave Bautista responded on Twitter, “Obviously no thnx necessary but I appreciate the acknowledgement. Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/ that can s*ck my balls.”

This is not the first time Dave Bautista has hit out at anti-LGBT comments. The former wrestler, in 2016, hit out at fellow Filipino, boxer Manny Pacquiao, who made a string of anti-gay comments. Eight-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao sparked criticism across the world, after describing gay couples as “worse than animals”.

“It’s common sense. Do you see animals mating with the same sex?” Pacquiao told local broadcaster TV5 at that time. The Guardians of the Galaxy star hit back to his response by saying, “My opinion on that is that he’s a f***ing idiot. My mom happens to be a lesbian, so I don’t f***ing take that s**t. I don’t think it’s funny. If anyone called my mother an animal, I’d stick a foot in his ass. That’s his opinion, but I don’t appreciate it.”

Disregarding the backlash he faced, Manny Pacquiao expressed his indifference to the situation, even in the face of losing significant sponsorships. Nike, in particular, distanced itself from him, labelling his views as “abhorrent”. Although his media handlers initially attempted to shield him from questions regarding the controversy, Pacquiao himself seemed determined to underscore his unwavering commitment to his religious beliefs.

