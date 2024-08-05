Ulajh saw some sort of trending over the weekend as it ended up collecting 5.99 crore at the box office. The film had brought in 1.37 crore on its first day, and though collections did grow by Sunday with 2.42 crore coming in, ideally, they needed to triple up since the start itself was low (though on expected lines). Yes, there was daily growth being evidenced, but it was just on usual lines.

When a film is picked up well by the audiences, then the growth is at a much faster pace. In the case of Ulajh, that hasn’t quite happened, but then still, one would wait to see Monday’s footfalls before arriving at a final verdict. Since there isn’t any competition for the film with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha being quite low as well, there may just be a chance here for Ulajh to manage somehow to stay over the 1 crore mark on Monday. That would mean a bare minimum drop from Friday, and post that, too, it would need to keep collecting on the same lines during the rest of the weekdays. Only if that happens, then one can see some sort of a second-week run for the film.

One also waits to see how filmmakers design more spy films in the future. There has been an overdose of this genre, as seen in highly commercial Tiger 3 last Diwali and now niche Ulajh this season, both of which have followed an entirely different grammar of storytelling while (yet again) focusing on the India-Pakistani conflict. Maybe there are still a few more films currently in the shooting or post-production stage, and one can’t help if they are eventually released. However, hopefully, there will be a pause on this subject being explored in the near future, at least because even though Ulajh aims to tell this story intelligently, audiences seem to have been hunting for other subjects.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

