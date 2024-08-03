Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD turned out to be a major success at the Indian box office despite a huge cost riding on it. After an extraordinary start, there was a fear of audience saturation within a couple of weeks, but the film exceeded all expectations by being highly consistent at ticket windows, even during weekdays. As a result, it has now achieved another exciting feat. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences, which helped it attract consistent footfalls. Initially, the film received solid support from the Telugu market, but afterward, the Hindi market dominated the scene and worked wonders despite several noteworthy releases. The release of Deadpool & Wolverine caused a major impact, but still, the magnum opus is enjoying its theatrical run.

With a good enough fuel in the tank, Kalki 2898 AD managed to rake in 1 crore or more at the Indian box office for consecutive 36 days (till 6th Thursday). On day 37, the collection fell below 1 crore, and the film ended up tying the feat with Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which also scored 1 crore or more for 36 days in a row.

Both Kalki 2898 AD and KGF Chapter 2 are the second most successful Indian films in terms of scoring 1 crore or more for the most number of days at the Indian box office. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is ruling at the top.

For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2 maintained a score of 1 crore or more for consecutive 42 days. This feat was achieved back in 2017, and it’s still intact. It’ll be interesting to see if any Indian film crosses it in the near future.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

