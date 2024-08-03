Twisters is proving to be a force to be reckoned with at the domestic box office despite some mammoth hurdles. The standalone sequel to the 1996 hit held firm at the box office despite some fresh competition from Marvel juggernaut Deadpool and Wolverine.

After earning a substantial amount on Thursday, August 1, Tiwsters surpassed Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ entire statewide run. Twisters achieved the milestone a mere 12 days after it hit theaters on July 19, 2024.

The storm-chasing sequel featuring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones has already cruised past some massive milestones at the box office. After Twisters stormed theaters on July 19, it ended the superior reign of two summer blockbusters, Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2, by taking the prime spot at the domestic box office.

However, after spending nearly a week at the top spot, it was designated to the back row after the arrival of 2024’s most highly-anticipated film, Deadpool and Wolverine, on July 26, 2024.

Despite some tough competition, on July 28, Twisters Stormed Past a massive domestic box office milestone by raking in $154M.

After crossing the $150M mark, the film, with a production budget of $150M, raked in another $19M in five days. Twisters’ current domestic cume stands at 172.9M and surpassed The Planet Of The Apes’ entire 170.9M U.S. run to become the eighth highest-grossing film of 2024 at the box office.

The ten titles to land on the list are as follows:

Inside Out 2 – $620.2M Despicable Me 4 – 302.7M Deadpool & Wolverine – $298.5 Dune Part 2- $282.2 Godzilla x Kong The New Empire – $196.3M Kung Fu Panda 4 – $193.5M Bad Boys: Ride Or Die – $192.3M Twisters – $172.9 Kingdom Of The Planet of the Apes – $170.9 A Quiet Place: Day One – $136M

According to box office pundit Luiz Fernando, Twisters is projected to reach a $230M-$250M run in the U.S., potentially knocking Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire from the fifth spot.

