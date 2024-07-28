Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD comfortably entered the 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office, and it still has a lot of fuel left in it. For the last four weeks, the magnum opus has been witnessing a pattern of displaying a steady run during weekdays and picking up massively during the weekends. Now, even during this ongoing fifth weekend, a similar trend is being witnessed as the film displayed phenomenal growth yesterday. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian epic saga was released in theatres on 27th June. It received positive reviews from critics and even the audience gave a big thumbs up. As a result, the film maintained a stronghold after an extraordinary start. A few days back, it even surpassed the 1000 crore milestone and emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film globally.

Apart from the original Telugu version, Kalki 2898 AD enjoyed a phenomenal run with its Hindi version. In India, the Hindi version alone is eyeing to enter the 300 crore club. Yesterday, it witnessed an unbelievable jump of 163.15% as the collection went from 76 lakh (fifth Friday) to 2 crores (fifth Saturday), taking the estimated collection to 284.05 crores net (31 days). Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 335.17 crores.

In the overseas market, too, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has done well with an estimated collection of 65 crores gross. Adding this to the Indian gross, the worldwide box office sum stands at a whopping 400.17 crores gross.

With such a collection, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has become the first 400 crore Hindi grosser of 2024. As the film still has some fuel left in it, it’ll be interesting to see how far the collection goes.

