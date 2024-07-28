Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh’s Munjya is one of the biggest surprise hits of 2024. Not just in Bollywood but across all Indian film industries, the film created a buzz due to its fantastic run despite a minimal pre-release buzz. At the worldwide box office, its run has now come to an end, and the makers would be proud that their film has managed to go well past the 100 crore mark. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy was released in theatres on 7 June 2024. It received mostly positive reviews from critics and went from strength to strength with positive word-of-mouth. As a result, after a decent start of 4.21 crore net in India, the film went on to comfortably enter the coveted 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

After running successfully for almost a couple of months, Munjya ended its glorious run in India by earning 107 crores net. Considering a controlled budget of 30 crores, the film has made an ROI (return on investment) of 77 crores. Calculated further, it equals impressive returns of 256.66%. The gross domestic collection rounded up at 126.26 crores.

In overseas, Munjya didn’t make much of an impact as it earned just 5 crores gross. Combining this with the Indian gross collection, the film ended its worldwide box office journey at 131.26 crores gross.

As of now, Munjya is the third highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2024 after Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (215 crores), and Shaitaan (151 crores). In terms of Hindi films, this Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh starrer is the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film after Kalki 2898 AD (280 crores+), Fighter, and Shaitaan.

Even in the list of the most profitable Hindi films, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial is at the top with 256.66% returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

