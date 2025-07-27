The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the latest Marvel superhero movie, has not only garnered a positive response from critics but also opened strongly at the box office, both in domestic and international markets. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has collected $106.2 million worldwide, including $57 million from the US market and $49.2 million internationally since its release on Friday, July 25, 2025.

With this performance, the 2025 reboot has already surpassed the entire domestic box office run of the 2015 Fantastic Four film, and that too after just one day. Here’s a closer look at the numbers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Vs Fantastic Four (2015): Box Office Comparison

The 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four, which starred Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell as the titular superheroes, had a disappointing run at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film collected $56.1 million in the US and $111 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $167 million.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

Domestic – $57 million

International – $49.2 million

Worldwide – $106.2 million

Fantastic Four 2015 Reboot – Box Office Summary

Domestic – $56.1 million

International – $111.8 million

Worldwide – $167.9 million

As you can see, the 2015 reboot grossed just over $56 million in North America during its theatrical run. In comparison, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already surpassed this figure and is trailing by just around $61 million worldwide, and that’s after only one day in theaters

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Critical Acclaim & Audience Ratings

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has received strong reviews from critics and generally positive feedback from viewers. It currently boasts an impressive 88% critics’ score and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Benefitting from rock-solid cast chemistry and clad in appealingly retro 1960s design, this crack at The Fantastic Four does Marvel’s First Family justice.” Moreover, The Fantastic Four: First Steps holds a solid IMDb user rating of 7.5/10.

What’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps All About

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world. The ensemble cast also includes Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and others in supporting roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

