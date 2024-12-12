Top Gun is one of those iconic movies that just never gets old. After the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, we’re eagerly waiting for news on Top Gun 3. And now, we’ve got a little hopeful update from Miles Teller, who plays Rooster, Goose’s son, in the sequel.

According to him, Tom Cruise has been discussing the next chapter, and things are progressing. While we still don’t have many details, they’re even talking about it, which is a good sign. Top Gun isn’t ready to fly into the sunset just yet.

Is Top Gun 3 Happening?

In a recent interview with Collider, Miles Teller gave a quick insight into Top Gun 3. While he admits he doesn’t know much about the script’s progress, he did mention that he’s had chats with Tom Cruise about it. He further emphasized the project, sharing that there’s a lot of energy to make the sequel happen.

Teller added, “We’ll see what happens. I know that Tom has said that since he’s the first to know, he’ll give me enough time to get back into Top Gun shape. And that’s all I asked. But there’s a lot of excitement at both ends, from the fans and the Top Gun team.”

What do we know about Top Gun 3?

Cop Gun 3 is still in the works, and the script is still under development. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer admitted earlier this year that they’re ready with a solid story. He told Screen Rant, “We spent time with [Tom Cruise]. We have a story. Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and [Cruise] said I like that, so we’re developing it.”

With Cruise’s jam-packed schedule, it’ll be a while before we see the sequel take flight. Besides, Miller’s update suggests we can expect more of those intense fighter jet sequences and likely another round of “Tom Cruise Boot Camp” before filming kicks off.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Once Shared His Honest & Unfiltered Thoughts On The Kardashians: “All Those Ridiculous People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News