JTBC’s newly launched K-drama, The Nice Guy, on the Friday-Saturday slot has kicked off with a decent viewership rating. The drama stars Lee Dong-Wook and Lee Sung-Kyung in the lead roles. After A Shop For Killers, Dong-Wook has returned to the world of K-dramas with a unique storyline and romantic angle. His fans are quite excited to see him with Sung-Kyung.

So far, it has recorded an average viewership rating with its first two episodes. However, the series couldn’t surpass another JTBC drama Good Boy’s rating that it scored in its first two episodes. So, will Lee Dong-Wook’s series be able to achieve success? Scroll ahead to find out.

The Nice Guy’s Viewership Ratings

Lee Dong-Wook and Lee Sung-Kyung’s new K-drama The Nice Guy debuted in the weekend drama race and earned a decent viewership rating with its first two episodes. According to Nielsen Korea (via KBIzoom), on its first episode, it collected an average nationwide rating of 3% while on the second episode, it saw a sharp rise to 3.2%. For the unversed, the series premiered on July 18, 2025.

The unique storytelling of the plot and amazing performances by the actors have already captured viewers’ attention and interest. The storyline revolves around Park Seok-Cheol (Dong-Wook), who is the grandson of a three-generation gangster family, and Kang Mi-Young (Sung-Kyung), who is an aspiring singer and his past love. Although he belongs to a dangerous background, he has a soft heart. How do they find their way back to each other while navigating their personal lives and battling individual fights is all about the drama.

Ahead of the third episode that is going to premiere on July 25, 2025, viewers and critics are already excited about it. It is expected that the plot will delve deep into the complexities of the conflicts.

Good Boy’s Initial Viewership Ratings

Park Bo-Gum, Lee Sang-Yi, and Kim So-Hyun’s last JTBC drama, Good Boy, has ended with huge success. But it also premiered with smashing ratings. On May 31, 2025, the drama premiered, and according to Nielsen Korea (via Soompi), the first episode of the series garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8%. For those who don’t know, Good Boy is an action-comedy drama revolving around the stories of Olympic medalists who decided to become police officers after facing some hurdles in their athletic lives.

People loved the storyline so much with each passing episode that the series ended with an average nationwide rating of 8.1 percent, as per Nielsen Korea. Although The Nice Guy couldn’t surpass the rating of Good Boy in its initial episodes, will it be able to cross the finale episode’s viewership count? Well, only time can tell.

