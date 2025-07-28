Hombale Films and Kleem Productions’ Mahavatar Narsimha is roaring at the ticket window, clearly testifying that the film is winning the audience and people are arriving in the theaters to witness the extravaganza. In three days, the film has registered half a million ticket sales on BookMyShow!

A Huge Jump & Record For Hombale Films!

Hombale films already created history entering the top 10 animation films of Bollywood on the opening day itself and now the ticket sales on the first weekend on BMS stand at a total of 586.94K sold tickets. If the film maintains momentum, it would be historic!

Mahavatar Narsimha Day 3 Ticket Sales

Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a huge jump on Sunday, July 27, day 3. The animated film registered 166% higher ticket sales than on the opening day. Sunday recorded a ticket sale of almost 232.5K on BMS, while the film opened at 87K ticket sales on Friday on BMS.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the animation film is rated 9.8 on IMDb and the official synopsis says, “The demon Hiranyakashyap seeks revenge on Vishnu and declares himself a god. His son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu. Vishnu manifests as Narsimha to defeat the demon and restore balance.”

The film is further planning a Mahavatar Universe, aiming to narrate the stories of other avatars of Lord Vishnu, including the avatars of Parashuram, Ram, Krishna, and finally Mahavatar Kalki, arriving in two parts in 2035 and 2037.

Mahavatar Narsimha BMS Sales Summary

Check out the BMS sales summary of the animation film in three days.

Pre Sales: 57.5K

Day 1: 87K

Day 2: 209.54K

Day 3: 232.85K

Total: 586.94K

