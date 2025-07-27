Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara is creating history every single day with its numbers at the box office. On the second Sunday, day 10, July 27, the film is refusing to surrender at the ticket window, and the sales on BookMyShow are nothing less than phenomenal.

Ahaan Panday’s Debut Film Hits 5.2 Million Ticket Sales

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday‘s debut film has hit a total of 5.2 million ticket sales in 9 days already. On the tenth day, the romantic drama kept roaring on BMS with sky-high numbers hinting at another terrific day on cards!

Saiyaara Box Office Day 10 BMS Sales

On the tenth day, Saiyaara managed to register a ticket sale of almost 249K from 6 AM to 4 PM on BMS. Meanwhile, the film started the second weekend with a ticket sale of almost 150K on the second Friday, day 8 for the same time frame.

Already Roaring Much Higher Than Previous Days

Mohit Suri‘s film on the second Sunday is roaring much higher than in the theaters than the previous days. On July 27, the second Sunday, it registered an occupancy of 23.2% in the morning, followed by 56.3% in the afternoon. By 6 PM, the film has already registered a collection of 20+ crore!

Another 25 Crore On Cards?

Looking at the pace of the film, it seems like Saiyaara might aim for another 25 crore on the second Sunday. The film has already created history, surpassing the profit of the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 – Chhaava, and now it might be running fast to enter the 300 crore club at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Box Office: Fawad Khan’s The Legend Of Maula Jatt Stays Undefeated As #1 Punjabi Grosser For Almost 33 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News