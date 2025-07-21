The team behind the 2022 blockbuster Kantara has officially wrapped up filming for its highly anticipated prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty. To celebrate the wrap, Hombale Films, the production house behind films like KGF, Salaar, and Rajakumara, released the much-awaited making video of Kantara Chapter 1.

Both Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty took to social media to share the video, which offered audiences a spectacular look into the epic scale and effort behind the film. The snippet marks the culmination of over 250 days of shooting and the result of more than three years of unwavering dedication.

A Look Into Kantara: Chapter 1 Wrap-Up Video

Shetty and Hombale Films shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media, offering a glimpse into the grand, divine, and marvelous world of this cinematic spectacle. With thousands of crew members working tirelessly through each phase of production, the making video stands as a tribute to the passion and precision that define actor-director Rishab Shetty’s storytelling.

The video was shared with the caption, “Wrap Up… The Journey Begins. Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making. – Head to Settings -> Audio Track -> Select your language of choice.” It further added, “#KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2, 2025, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide.

What Did Producer Vijay Kiragandur Say About Kantara: Chapter 1?

While speaking about the film, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “‘Kantara: Chapter 1 is undoubtedly our most ambitious project to date — and there are several reasons why. The scale of effort, from the number of shoot days to the sheer volume of manpower, far surpasses anything we’ve undertaken before.”

“But beyond logistics, this film holds a deeply personal place in our hearts. It’s the kind of cinema we’ve always dreamed of creating. At Hombale, our vision has always been to bring Indian cultural roots to life through storytelling. We’ve long aspired to create something for this generation — and for generations to come — that makes them proud of India’s rich heritage,” he added.

Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the most awaited films this year. The creative team behind the film includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025, the film will be launched in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions, while staying rooted in its cultural core.

