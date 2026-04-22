Kate Hudson’s appearance in an episodic drama was highly anticipated. Her role as Isla Gordon in Running Point was no less than a surprise. This sports comedy drama is an underdog story of Isla Gordon, who gets the unexpected responsibility as the president of the LA Waves, a fictional NBC team. The drama is equal parts funny, messy, and heartfelt. It has been over a year since season one of Running Point premiered, and now the show is back with a sequel. Running Point season 2 is set to release on Netflix on April 23, 2026. Here is a refresher of season one for you.

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Running Point Plot

Running Point is a sports comedy-drama inspired by Jeanie Buss’s story. Jeanie Buss is the president of the Los Angeles Lakers. The drama follows the fictional story of the Gordon family, running the Los Angeles Waves. The family and the games have a complicated history and complicated connections within the family that is running it.

Running Point Season 1 Recap

Cam Gordon, the eldest of the Gordon siblings, crashes his car while indulging in drugs. This puts him in rehab, and hence, he appoints his younger sister, Isla, as the new president of the LA Waves. This comes as a shock to many, the Gordon family and the players. Isla has a reputation as a party girl and zero experience in sports management but takes on the challenge gladly. She slowly wins over every doubter and gets her team to the playoffs.

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What To Expect from Running Point Season 2?

Season 2 of Running Point picks up where it left off. LA Waves lose a close game near the championship; Cam urges everyone to believe he is a reformed man and does not want to return as the LA Waves’ president. Isla is the center of attention for everyone and is no longer just a surprise addition.

In the season 1 finale, Isla’s kiss with coach Jay puts her relationship with Lev in jeopardy. But Jay is leaving for Boston to be closer to his family. Hence, it is unsure of what will happen with Isla’s romantic relationship. With the LA Waves’ loss, it remains to be seen how Isla and the team rebuild their reputation.

Running Point Season 2 Trailer

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