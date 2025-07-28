Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara roared loudly during its second weekend at the box office. It is now eyeing the 300 crore club. On the second Monday, the romantic musical drama has held itself very well, yet again. Scroll below for day 11 early trends!

Saiyaara Box Office Day 11 Early Trends

Mohit Suri’s directorial has witnessed its first big fall after 10-long-days, which is impressive. As per early trends, it added around 10-11 crores to the kitty on day 11. It saw around 41-46% drop crompared to 18.50 crores minted on the last Friday. But it was a regular working day, despite which the momentum was stable on the second Monday.

The 11-day total at the Indian box office concludes around 260.75-261.75 crores. Saiyaara is now heading towards the 300 crore club, a feat it will achieve in the next 2-3 days. Post which, Son Of Sardaar 2 will arrive in theatres, leading to an intense head-on battle.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Saiyaara below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Weekend 2: 75.50 crores

Day 11: 10-11 crores (estimates)

Total: 260.75-261.75

Saiyaara set to axe Brahmastra

Recently, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer had emerged as the highest-grossing romantic film in the post-Covid era by surpassing Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Now, it is on its way to axe the Bollywood’s power couple first on-screen union – Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial had concluded its lifetime at 268 crores. That mark will be crossed tomorrow.

Post that, it will be aiming at Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Singham Again (270.60 crores). Saiyaara is currently the 27th highest grossing Hindi film of all time.

