Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a force to reckon with at the domestic box office. It has become the fastest film to cross the ¥10 billion mark! That’s not it, Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial has also entered the top 30 highest-grossing films in Japan. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Box Office Collection in Japan

As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has grossed $19.9 million in its second weekend in Japan. It has witnessed a 46% drop from the 3-day opening weekend of $37.5 million. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has registered a whopping 9.1 million admissions already!

With that, the overall collections have surged to $86.8M (¥12.87 billion) after the second weekend. By the end of this week, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will clock the $100 million mark, which is a massive feat achieved.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown:

Opening Day: ¥1.64 billion($11.2million)

3-Day Weekend: ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

4-Day Extended Weekend: ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Opening Week: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

3-Day Second Weekend: ¥12.87 billion

Enters the top 30 highest-grossing films in Japan

In only 11 days, the Infinity Castle has entered the top 30 highest grossing films at the domestic box office. It is currently at the 29th spot by surpassing the 1993 Jurassic Park, which grossed ¥12.85 billion.

The next target is Frozen II (2019), which concluded its lifetime at ¥13.37 billion.

In order to beat the top 10, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will have to earn ¥13.37 billion+ and steal the spot from Bayside Shakedown 2.

International release schedule

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will soon enjoy dominance at the worldwide box office. It is releasing in Thailand on August 12, followed by Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore on August 14. The Japanese manga film will also release in Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam on August 15, followed by the Philippines on August 20.

