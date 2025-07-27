DC’s nemesis, Marvel, is here to give Superman a head-to-head competition as The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands in theaters this Friday with strong numbers. However, James Gunn’s film arrived a few days ago and has already established a place in the cinemas. The film has comfortably settled down and is now set to hit a massive milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DC superhero movie crossed a major milestone at the overseas box office at the beginning of its third weekend only. Its global collection depends on how strongly it performs against The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It has already achieved the title of the highest-grossing comic book movie of the year, but can it retain that title throughout the year? Time will reveal it all, but for now, it is on track to achieve yet another interesting feat worldwide.

Superman at the North American box office

Since its release, Superman has been in the #1 spot, pushing Jurassic World Rebirth down to #2. For obvious reasons, it has now lost its top rank to the MCU flick. The DC movie has been released for fifteen days and collected $7.1 million on its third Friday domestically. Directed by James Gunn, the superhero flick has hit the $271.7 million cume at the North American box office and will cross $300 million this weekend.

Crossed $200 million overseas & is now set to hit $500 million milestone worldwide

Superman is one of the most loved DC superheroes, and David Corenswet‘s version easily resonates with the kids more than Henry Cavill‘s ever did. Thus, the film enjoys a good box office run worldwide. It crossed $200 million on the third Friday and now stands at the $200.7 million international cume [via Box Office Mojo]. Adding that to the $271.7 million domestic collection, the global collection reached $472.4 million. It is on track to hit the $500 million mark in its third three-day weekend.

James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, was released on July 11 and is currently tracking to earn between $640 million and $700 million in its global run.

Box Office Summary

North America – $271.7 million

International – $200.7 million

Worldwide – $472.4 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Brad Pitt’s Magnum Opus Is Inches Away From The $500M Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News