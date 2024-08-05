Marvel is finally experiencing the taste of success of this stature after quite some time. Deadpool & Wolverine is performing exceedingly well at the box office. It has now become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time in the United States, beating The Passion of Christ’s entire run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie features Emma Corrin as the main villain, playing Cassandra Nova, the evil twin of Charles Xavier. It is the first R-rated movie in the MCU and is also rapidly advancing towards the one-billion mark. The MCU film has no competitor in cinemas, which will greatly benefit the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer commercially.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed an astronomical $97 million on the second weekend, beating Barbie‘s $93 million gross. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s MCU movie has dropped 54.1% as it hits a $395.6 million cume in North America. The trade analyst predicts that it will cross $500 million by next Sunday.

Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine has beaten 2004’s The Passion of the Christ by Mel Gibson. It featured Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth and Monica Belluci as Mary Magdalene. The movie depicts the final twelve hours of the life of Jesus of Nazareth on the day of his crucifixion in Jerusalem.

It grossed $370.8 million in the US in its entire run, which has now been surpassed by the MCU movie’s $395.6 million cume. Deadpool 3 is now officially the highest-grossing R-rated movie at the North American box office. Although it is just another milestone to cross, the film aims higher.

According to the trade analyst, Deadpool & Wolverine is eyeing a $630 million—$670 million run at the North American box office. The movie is also performing outstandingly at the global box office, having already grossed $824.07 million worldwide in its second weekend.

It was released in the theatres on July 26 and runs successfully.

