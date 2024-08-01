Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine made a smashing debut in its opening weekend. It looked like the film would achieve many milestones in its theatrical run and enjoy a glorious run. An unexpected dip was witnessed on the first Monday, and unfortunately, the graph continues to go downward on day 6. Scroll below for the early estimates.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Irrespective of its box office verdict, it will always be a special outing for MCU, which has become the first film franchise to garner $30 billion in earnings worldwide. As far as fans are concerned, they are worried about the sudden fall in collections witnessed by this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer in India.

Deadpool & Wolverine Day 6 At Indian The Box Office

As per the early trends flowing in, Deadpool 3 has added box office collections in the range of 5-6 crores on day 6. This is a further drop of 20-5% compared to Tuesday earnings of 6.30 crores. The ideal situation for this superhero flick would have been to stay in the vicinity of seven crores. But another fall below six crores, was not expected.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Deadpool & Wolverine below:

Day 1: 21 crores Day 2: 22.68 crores Day 3: 20.87 crores Day 4: 7 crores Day 5: 6.30 crores Day 6: 5-6 crores (estimates)

The overall total after six days will land somewhere between 82.85-83.85 crores. Contrary to expectations, the Marvel flick may now take some time to enter the 100 crore club. But hopefully, that will happen before the end of the second weekend!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

