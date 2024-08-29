Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 16 successful years last month, and it’s commendable that the show still enjoys a massive viewership. Behind such love and appreciation are countless memories and characters, which made this show a cult classic in the history of Indian television. One such entertaining character was Matka King Mohanlal, who was eventually dropped from the show.

If you have been following the show from the very beginning, you must be aware of the character Mohanlal. He had recurring appearances in TMKOC, and that too for a limited amount of time. With such limited appearances, the character of Mohanlal became highly popular, and even today, it’s a topic of funny discussion among loyal fans of the show.

Despite being popular, Mohanlal’s character was deliberately dropped from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and while the makers didn’t utter a word about it, fans have their own logic behind the move. Today, the content of TMKOC often gets slammed for being too dull and unrelatable. Earlier, the show had flawed characters, and the overall content was realistic. This is the main reason why Mohanlal’s character was dropped, according to the netizens.

While discussing the disappearance of Matka King Mohanlal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on Reddit. One user wrote, “Doesn’t fit the sanskari, hum sab ek parivaar hai vibe when one guy’s involved in shady business.” For those who don’t know, Mohanlal’s character was a gangster who indulged in illegal activities, which might have resulted in his exit as the character’s background didn’t suit TMKOC’s current image.

Another Reddit user wrote, “Gokuldham sharifon ki basti hai. They’re all very sanskari, so a gangster living in the same society wouldn’t be a good, I guess.” One user dropped a funny comment by saying, “Bcoz Matkaking didn’t want to have ‘Hriday parivartan’ from Champaklal.”

Meanwhile, Anil Yadav played the character of Mohanlal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

