Being a television actor is really a tough job, and it won’t be wrong if one says that it is more difficult than being a film actor. It’s a demanding job, and sometimes, despite not being well, one has to keep going to maintain the flow of episodes. Tanuj Mahashabde is one such actor who continued shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah despite suffering a brutal injury. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, Tanuj plays the character of Krishnan Iyer in TMKOC, who is a scientist by profession. The audience loves his unusual pairing with Munmun Dutta, aka Babita. In the show, Tanuj often locks horns with Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi), who has a secret crush on Babita. The hilarious showdown between Iyer and Jethalal is always a treat to watch and is highly popular in the meme market.

Coming back to our story, Tanuj Mahashabde once suffered an injury while he was shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s episodes. The tragic incident dates back several years. It was the shoot of an episode with a storyline of Gokuldham society’s gate being jammed by a truck. It was during this storyline that Tanuj got severely injured while performing a risky scene.

In one episode, Roshan Singh Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) arranges to get over the society’s fencing. With the help of a ladder and a long piece of plywood, Sodhi explores an idea for Taarak Mehta (Shailesh Lodha) to cross the society compound. While Taarak successfully crosses the compound, Iyer, who is seen helping Taarak in the entire process, falls on the ground. In the episode, Iyer gets injured while helping Taarak.

At the end of the same episode, it was revealed that Tanuj Mahashabde suffered an injury in real life. Surprisingly, the actor shot for upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah despite taking any breaks.

Click here to watch the episode.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Admitted Owning A Mercedes, Range Rover & Audi: “Andar Baithke Main Luna Hi Chalata Hu”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News