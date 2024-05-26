Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the biggest surprises in the history of Indian television. Usually, sitcoms have a comparatively smaller run than daily soaps, but here, TMKOC has been running successfully for over 14 years now. All the show’s characters and actors have become a household name. Among such are Tanuj Mahashabde and Munmun Dutta, who portray the characters of Krishnan Iyer and Babita Iyer, respectively. Keep reading to know more!

For the uninitiated, Tanuj and Munmun have been associated with the show since its inception. Initially, their characters weren’t a huge success, but slowly, with time, both Iyer and Babita became big hits among the masses. Those who have been TMKOC fans in the past or are currently regular viewers of the show would know how much fun it is to watch a hilarious cold war between Iyer and Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi), who never leaves a chance to impress Babita.

It’s not a hidden secret that Jethalal crushes badly on Babita and often pulls Iyer’s leg for being a complete mismatch for such a beautiful lady. He finds it hard to digest that his Babita is married to ‘not so good-looking’ Iyer. In real life, even Tanuj Mahashabde once talked about his unusual pairing with Munmun Dutta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In the past, during an interview with Lokmat, Tanuj Mahashabde talked about being Munmun Dutta‘s on-screen husband. He hilariously said, “Not just others, but even I found it hard to digest that I am playing a partner of a beautiful lady in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” He further shared that initially, everyone thought he was South Indian but later got to know that he’s Maharashtrian.

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Tanuj Mahashabde was initially a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a story writer and assistant director, but later, he was asked to play a South Indian husband to a Bengali wife in the show.

