Madoka Magica Animator Breaks Down in Tears: 'You'll Be Erased From the Industry'

One of the top animators well known for its work for anime titles ‘Magica Madoka’ and ‘Monogatari Series’ was threatened to get cancelled or blacklisted from the anime industry.

Detailed Overview on the Issue:

Even the popularity of the anime is skyrocketing but the condition of hard working animators remains the same. They are forced to work beyond the clock with unsettled schedules and work and balance seems to be a myth in the industry.

And the same incident happened to a well known animator, Hiroto Nagata Sensei, popularly known for his work in Magia Record,”The Quintessential Quintuplets,” and “RWBY: Ice Queendom, and many more hit anime.

Recently, in this latest tweet post he revealed that he has been threatened to get cancelled from the industry forever. If he does otherwise and doesn’t go with their will.

He admitted that he breaks into tears while working after getting threatened by harsh words. And it’s seems to be no option from him to back off or stand against them.

Additional Details on the Issue:

The Manager from Shaft seems to be the real culprit of the scene and after his heart wrecking statement to Nagata Sensei, it made him so insecure that he is longer able to work on the project. He said that he is now scared of even going back to desk to work and draw as usual. And this comes to the conclusion that if it remains for longer fans can lose their favourite artists for sure.

Just like MAPPA, it is now visible that other studios like Shaft are also treating their animators like work slaves. If this condition remains forever it can end all good animators and artists. And at the end no one will dream of creating good anime or be animators because of the trending toxic environment.

