Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, well-known for playing Vanraj in the popular show Anupamaa, has made a shocking announcement about quitting the show. Yes, you heard that right! He took his social media handle to have a live session with his fans, where he announced the news. This has also left all his fans in rude shock.

Sudhanshu Pandey announced he would no longer be a part of Anupamaa in the Instagram live. The actor said, “Mai pichle chaar saal se roj pahuch raha hun apke ghar ek daily soap ke jariye, ek kirdar play kar raha hu jiske liye mujhe bahut sara pyar or narazgi mili, but wo narazgi bhi ek tarike se pyar hi raha hai. Agar aap naraz na hote mere character dekh kar to mujhe lagta mai sahi tarike se nibha nahi pa raha hoon. I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. Raksha Bandhan episode se mai show ka hissa nahi hoon, par itne din beet gaye the or meri audience mujhse naraz na ho ki ye bina bataye kaise chala gaya toh mujhe laga ye meri zimmedari hai ki mai ye baat bataun aap sab ko. Par hame jeevan me aage badhna hi padta hai to I want you all to keep loving me always in my future works.”

Regarding his stint on the Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Sudhanshu Pandey added, “I am not playing Vanraj Shah anymore in the show Anupamaa. I am thankful for all the love, respect and support. I apologise for taking this sudden decision. I will play various new characters, will not bore you in one role. Please keep supporting me in the future.” Not only this but fans also observed that Sudhanshu has also unfollowed Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi on Instagram and the latter has done the same.

Not only this, but Shahi also did not wish Sudhanshu Pandey on his birthday, leading to speculations about what could have gone wrong between them. For the unversed, there have also been several rumors of Sudhanshu not getting along well with his co-star Rupali Ganguly. However, the two always denied the same. Earlier, there were also rumors of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna quitting the show after a leap in the storyline.

Earlier, names like Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosle, Rushad Rana, Aneri Vajani, and Apporva Agnihotri also left the show. Fans were particularly shocked upon Madalsa and Paras’ exit who played Kavya and Samar on the show respectively. This also led to some speculations of rift and unrest on the show’s sets.

