Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who is currently seen in the show ‘Anupamaa’, talked about the scope for newcomers in the entertainment industry and especially Bollywood.

He also added that big celebrities could come forward and make certain major changes in the film industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sudhanshu Pandey said, “I think especially actors such as Priyanka Chopra and A.R. Rahman, who have both achieved big on the international platform, can speak up about Bollywood. They can expose the kind of pressure and bullying that happens in Bollywood, it is definitely very encouraging and people like them can really make a difference. I am hoping that people like them speak up more.”

Sudhanshu Pandey added that with certain efforts, there can be major changes in the industry.

“This could lead to a different environment, a change in environment. And obviously, it could be very reassuring for the youngsters, who come here and get locked out, because there are certain people in the industry who don’t let anybody in from outside. I think breaking the shackles is very important and letting more talent from across the country into the industry is essential,” he added.

Sudhanshu Pandey did both films and TV shows including ‘Khiladi 420’, ‘Singh Is Kinng‘, ‘Singham’, ‘Murder 2’, and many more. He was also part of daily soaps such as ‘Kanyadaan’, ‘Ye Meri Life Hai’, ‘Siyaasat’, and many more.

He shared that getting a break in Bollywood is tough.

“Like I said, obviously getting a break in Bollywood is extremely tough and it’s almost next to impossible because outsiders are not really welcomed the way they should be in our industry. It becomes a difficult task for them and I think sustaining a career is even more difficult because once you achieve success, maintaining it becomes a bigger task, than achieving it.”

Must Read: Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum: Tina Datta’s Surili Offered Money To Stay Away From Jay Bhanushali’s Shivendra, Actress Says “I Personally Believe Love Cannot Be Bought”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News