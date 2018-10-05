A few weeks back, the speculations were rife that Vipul Shah has decided to make a sequel to Singh Is Kinng and the same will star Arjun Kapoor in lead. The reports suggested that the script has already been locked and an official announcement would be made after the release of Namaste England. Following the speculations, the fans of the first film on the social media were taken aback by shock given the fact that Akshay Kumar would not be playing the lead role in the sequel.

When we asked Vipul Shah if a sequel to Singh Is Kinng is on cards with Arjun Kapoor in lead, the director strongly refuted the rumours and confirmed that whenever the film is made, it would be with Akshay Kumar leading the pack.

“That is not true at all, but I am telling you it is not true at all. Singh Is Kinng is a copyright that Akshay and I own jointly and we will decide together if at all Singh Is Kinng 2 is to be made and how it should be made. But there are no plans as of now,” said Vipul Shah.

Singh Is Kinng is one of the biggest hits of Akshay Kumar’s career and shattered all opening day records at the Box-Office in India. The comic caper was directed by Anees Bazmee and won a lot of acclaim from the audience. Though there are no plans in place for the sequel as of now, we would love to see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif reunite and take the audience on a crazy ride.