Thanks to the rise of OTT, we have learned about several versatile Indian actors. Many actors have received their due attention with memorable portrayals in web series. One such actor is Durgesh Kumar, who has become popular through his role in the Panchayat web series. Recently, during an interview, he revealed an interesting story about how he was almost a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Keep reading to know more!

Durgesh has been part of Panchayat since the first season. He portrays the character of Bhushan, who is always at loggerheads with a Pradhan (head of the village) of Fulera village. With a bit of negative shade in the character, Durgesh has become widely popular as Bhushan, and there are even memes of his dialogues. One such famous line is “Dekh raha hai Vinod…”

A couple of months back, during an interview with Digital Commentary YouTube Channel, Durgesh Kumar revealed that he almost bagged Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees but couldn’t make it to the final cast. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan ki Raees film mein tha. Rahul Dholakia (director of Raees) ne audition leke bulaya tha. Shah Rukh Khan great, Rahul Dholakia great, Taran Bajaj great (casting director), jisne casting kiya.”

The Panchayat actor continued, “Gaya set pe, Shah Rukh Khan sir ji ne bola, ‘mein Shah Rukh Khan.’ Maine bola mein, ‘Durgesh Kumar.’ Scene kiya, 80 baar mujhse rehearsal karwaya gaya. Rahul Dholakia baithe huye the. Shayad kuch work nahi kiya gaya hoga. Work nahi kiya, mujhe bol diya aagaya, aapko aana hai, badme aaiye.”

Durgesh Kumar further shared that Anil Charanjeett replaced him in Raees for the character of a car mechanic in the film, explaining the cut-throat competition in the film industry.

Interestingly, after facing a rejection for Raees, Durgesh Kumar was roped in by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for a Netflix film, Bhakshak, which was led by Bhumi Pednekar.

