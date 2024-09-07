Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television and probably one of the longest-running shows as well. It has completed an unbelievable number of 4178 episodes in total. However, over time, except for Dilip Joshi and a few others, the entire cast has seen replacements with new actors.

Shailesh Lodha’s Last Episode No. 3454

When the show first started in 2008, Shailesh Lodha, Taarak Mehta and the narrator of the show, gained as much popularity as the lead actors Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi. In fact, over the years, he became an integral part of the show, as important as the lead actors.

Some reports suggest that Shailesh’s last episode on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was episode number 3454. The actor, after this episode quit show over creative and financial differences with producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Shailesh Lodha’s Total Earnings From TMKOC

To play, Taarak Mehta, Shailesh commanded a fee of a whopping 1.5 lakh per episode. Doing the math with his total number of episodes, there has always been speculation about his total earnings from the show. Was it really 51.80 crore for a total of 3454 episodes? Seems like there is a logical error in this number!

Shailesh Lodha’s Paychecks For Taarak Mehta

The show started in the year 2008 and as per various reports and estimates the salary of the actors at that time was somewhere between 40 – 50K. The first major hike came around 2015, and after 1500 episodes, the actor must have started commanding 1 lakh per episode! Before that he could have drew somewhere near 6.70 crore.

After 1500 episodes, he started commanding 1 lakh per episode from the year 2015 to roughly around episode number 2635. For these 1059 episodes, he might have earned 10 crore. The next jump came in 2019 when Shailesh Lodha’s speculated paycheck was assumed to be 1.5 lakh per episode.

The basic math from episode number 2635 to episode number 3454 might bring a total of 12.28 crore. And added all the paychecks for the three periods of 2008 – 2014, 2015 – 2018 and 2019 – 2022, the number comes to around 28.98 crore.

Shailesh Lodha’s Actual Earnings

However, the actual earnings in TV mostly depend on per-day salaries. Even reality show contestants are paid on the same basis. Because episodes, technically, are edited versions of shots of various actors. While Shailesh Lodha worked almost 22 days a month, he worked for 67 months after his final hike of 1.5 lakh. If this amount is taken as his per day salary, then the actor, before quitting the show, finally in April 2022, worked for a total of 1474 days, drawing a speculated paycheck of 22 crore for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah! Quite an amount!

