Kangana Ranaut - Karan Johar Controversy: Line Producer Says The Actress Is SPOILING Goa's Name

Actress Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Karan Johar’s production company on Tuesday for being irresponsible and littering the coastal state. Her jibe came after a video of garbage bags and PPE kits strew alongside the roads of a village in Goa’s Nerul went viral. Now a Goa-based line producer hired by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions replied to Kangana’s jibe.

Dilip Borkar, Goa-based line producer for Dharma Productions, who looked after the shoot held has opened up over the controversy. He slammed Kangana for not knowing the ground realities and tarnishing the reputation of the coastal state.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Borkar at a press conference said, “No one knows the ground reality. Kangana Ranaut does not know anything about what is happening here. This is wrong. She is spoiling Goa’s name. There are efforts to defame us. We do not know why, maybe because Dharma Production is involved or Karan Johar’s name is involved.”

He also pointed out that the garbage was dumped at a designated site provided by the local Panchayat authorities. “The garbage was disposed of by a local contractor appointed by the village Panchayat every day. Only on Sunday, he failed to do so, after which the photos went viral.”

Dilip Borkar also received a show-cause notice from The Environment Society of Goa (ESG) after photos of the alleged garbage bags and PPE kits dumped alongside the roads of a village in Goa surfaced on social media. Scores of netizens slammed Karan Johar’s production company Dharma Productions over the controversy. The film’s cast and crew, including Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, among many others faced heat from the angry netizens.

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday criticized Karan Johar and Dharma Productions and wrote, “Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help.”

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s jibe at the ace filmmaker and his production company? Let us know in the comments.

