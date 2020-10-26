Chhalaang: Yo Yo Honey Singh Starts 'Care Ni Karda' Rap, Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Ever since Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of their upcoming social comedy film Chhalaang, the anticipation for the movie is very high. Amazon released the movie’s first track ‘Care Ni Karda’ and it has been winning hearts and ruling everyone’s playlist.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production, presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. Chhalaang is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh who has sung this song has started a social media challenge called #CareNiKradaRapchallenge, where he is rapping lyrics of the song. Honey Singh further passed on the challenge to the movie’s reel couple, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao. Honey Singh ‘”#CareNiKarda wala Rap pasand karne ke liye bahut bahut thanks! A lot of you have been asking, so here’s me rapping🤘 And I challenge the reel couple of #Chhalaang @rajkummar_rao & @nushrrattbharuccha to share their rap video! #CareNiKardaRapChallenge”

Nushrratt looked like a vision in the ruffled electric blue outfit. Adding a slight twist to the lyrics, Nushrratt captioned the post on her social media as ‘”Alwaysss up for a challenge! 😎Here’s my video for the #CareNiKardaRapChallenge (with a FEMALE twist of course 💁🏻‍♀️) @yoyohoneysingh! I nominate – @arjunkapoor & @fukravarun

Take the #Chhalaang guysss! #ChhalaangOnPrime”

Rajkummar Rao also took to his social media and shared his attempt at the rap, “Here’s my attempt. Thanks to @yoyohoneysingh paaji! Ye raha mera #CareNiKardaRapChallenge. Nominating @ayushmannk and @mohdzeeshanayyub .Let the rap game begin 💪 #Chhalaang#ChhalaangOnPrime”

The challenge will allow actors to engage in this fun rapping challenge and have an interactive activity with fans. The lyrics of the song are very relatable and is soon to become the Nok-Jhok anthem of the nation. Composed by Yo-Yo Singh, the song is the most viewed video on youtube in the first 24 hours of its release.

