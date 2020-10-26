As Nora Fatehi is on a promotional spree for her latest song ‘Naach Meri Rani’, the performer graced The Kapil Sharma Show and took the audience by surprise by breaking into an impromptu rap fot the first time on national television.

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to celebrate their first collaboration together for a music video ‘Naach Meri Rani’. It is a known fact that the multi-talented artist Nora Fatehi is also a good singer, however, with her spontaneous rapping skills, Nora has left fans across astounded by even her rap skills.

Advertisement

Sharing the stage with , Nora Fatehi rapped in Hindi, impressing not just the live audience but as the episode aired on Saturday, fans on internet too have been beaming with astonishment.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is seen singing the classic song “Roop Tera Mastana” for Nora Fatehi and the dancer is seen grooving on the rhythm, enjoying to the fullest. When he finishes singing, Nora compliments The Kapil Sharma Show host by saying “You have a beautiful voice.” We know Kapil, he doesn’t even let one chance of flirting to slip through his hands. The comedian immediately replies “I’m a good man also.” To which Nora reminds the comedian that he is already married. But Sharma doesn’t give up easily. He says that he doesn’t have any problem with his marital status.

Nora Fatehi counters, “Your wife will have a problem.” But Kapil Sharma refuses to give up and says, “If I confirm with her (Kapil’s wife), then you will not have an issue na?” To this reply, everyone bursts into laughter.

Must Read: Natasa Stankovic Shares A Cute Video Ft. Baby Agastya; Fans Call Him Hardik Pandya 2.0

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube