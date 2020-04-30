Karan Singh Grover’s Heartfelt Note For Bipasha Basu On 4th Marriage Anniversary Is All Things Love!

Fondly known as the ‘Monkey Couple’ of B-Town, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one of the most adorable couples. Both Karan and Bipasha do not shy away from social media PDA and keep sharing cute pictures with each other on Instagram. The couple is celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today (April 30).

On this occasion, Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram to share a beautiful throwback video from their wedding and penned a long heartfelt note. The actor wrote: ‘Wish a very very very Happy Anniversary my sweet sweet love!

You’ve transmuted all the darkness, you’ve transformed all the pain…

You’ve walked with me through the storm, through sunshine and even the rain…

You’ve introduced me to peace, you’ve shown me true love and made every moment of my life bliss…

I’ll love you more everyday in this life and rest, I promise you this…

You pat me on my back when I’m right and kick my ass when I’m wrong…

You make every moment beautiful even if our path sometimes seems weary and long…

You are my partner, my lover, my soulmate, my own, my best friend , my everything and much more than anyone can say, can hear or can see..

My soul thanks you every moment in this dimension and the rest raised to infinity

Thank you my love for being mine

Wish you a very happy anniversary!

Karan and Bipasha fell in love while shooting for the horror film, Alone. Initially, everyone thought that their link up was merely a public gimmick. However, after the release of the film, too, they continued to meet each other and their love kept blossoming.

Eventually, they surprised everyone by taking marriage vows on April 30, 2016.

Bipasha and Karan call each other ‘monkeys’ and they tag their love as ‘monkey love’.

Check out their cute Instagram posts:

Happy Anniversary Karan Bipasha!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!