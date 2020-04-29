Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no introduction! The Indian sitcom has been entertaining us for more than a decade now and each character from the show resonates with the people around us. Be it Jethalal, Dayaben, Champak Chacha, Bhide or others, each one them just seems like our family member.

Now, amid the lockdown, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has come to a standstill but the actors are making sure to stay in touch with their fans and ‘Gokuldham parivaar’. Recently, we came across some social media stuff from actors like Munmun Dutta aka Babita but this time it’s our ‘Purush mandali’ making most of the technology to stay connected.

A couple of days ago, Taarak Mehta actors Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide, Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha, Tanmay Vakharia aka Bagha and director Malav Rajda got in touch through a video call. Mandar took to his Instagram for sharing the picture and his caption really spoke a lot about their bonding. He wrote, “So Far Still Together Through Video Call”.

Meanwhile, speaking about the popularity, the show is highly consistent in television ratings and still amongst the favourite topics on social media. Recently, donning the typical Gujarati saree and makeup like Dayaben from TMKOC, Debina Bonnerjee left everyone awe with her TikTok video.

Debina Bonnerjee can be seen mouthing the line, “Aap aise kya dekh rahe ho? Bolo na. Mann mein mat rakho. Aap yehi kehna chahte ho na ki mein aaj kitni khoobsurat lag rahi hun.” Debina captioned the video as ‘Bolo Bolo’ and has left us in splits with her hilarious outing.

