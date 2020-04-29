Irrfan Khan’s sad demise news has shaken the entire nation to its core. It’s impossible to believe that he’s no more. Can we even begin to express the kind of artist he was? There are hardly any words that you can articulate and put them together to write about this gem.

He took his last breath at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Irrfan was diagnosed with Endocrine cancer in 2018 and since then his health has been a little weak. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal and the film was an emotional roller coaster ride. Although the film suffered due to the pandemic, his performance won the hearts of the audience.

Here are a few of the best DIALOGUES from his movies:

Someone right said, LEGENDS never die. You’ll always be remembered, sir.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!