RIP Irrfan Khan: When The Actor Chose The Lunchbox Over Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar

No wonder, today we are coming across online stuff mostly related to Irrfan Khan’s death as he wasn’t just an actor of great caliber but also a wonderful human being. Be it through his performances or off-screen humble persona, the actor won the hearts of many across the globe. He was well known for his work ethics and turning down Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar for The Lunchbox, was one such example of it.

While talking to HT Brunch (2016), he spilled beans on getting offers from Hollywood. As we all know, how good his mic skills were, his words were entertaining and enlightening as well. He said, “I keep getting interesting offers. If I were younger, I might have thought of relocating to Hollywood. But I never really felt like leaving India. My people are here and so are my stories. Today, small and unconventional films are redefining cinema in India. And I am happy to be part of this brave, new world. Hollywood is just a bonus.”

During one of his interviews with TOI, he spoke on declining Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. He quoted, “They expected a huge commitment from my end. I had to stay in the US for four months at a stretch. I tried to work out my schedule and suggested if I could shuttle between India and the US as it wouldn’t have been possible for me to be there for that long. I wanted to be here for The Lunchbox and D-Day. They couldn’t allow that. I don’t have a tendency to regret what I do, but knowing it’s a Christopher Nolan film, I can say that this has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made.”

Also, unknown to many, Irrfan also declined offers which included actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Anne Hathaway and others.

