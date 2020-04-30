Rishi Kapoor Death: From Shweta Tiwari To Ram Kapoor, TV Celebs Offer Condolences

Just as we think that 2020 can’t get any worse, something new happens. Just as we all were somehow digesting the death of legendary Irrfan Khan, the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death has hit us like a storm. The 67-year-old actor, who was battling Cancer, was admitted to the hospital for the past two days, as confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. Unfortunately, the actor breathed his last today morning. His fellow actor, Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet confirmed the news.

While condolences messages from Bollywood celebrities have started pouring in, TV celebs are also disheartened by the news. From Shweta Tiwari to Ram Kapoor, celebs pay their last respects to Rishi Kapoor.

Check out what these celebrities wrote:

Shweta Tiwari: “My Heart Can’t take it anymore! This is Devastating! Rest In Peace Rishi Sir!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Ram Kapoor: “It’s the end of an era, the industry has lost one of its pillars. Condolences to the family. 🙏”

Surbhi Jyoti: “We lost our “CHARMER”

Rithvik Dhanjani: “DEVASTATING Please God ..

Just fucking STOP!”

Himani Shivpuri: “Sad, unbelievable Rishi Kapoor is no more. What is this yesterday Irrfan,today Chintuji. What an actor,I worked with him in Prem Granth, and his directorial Aa ab laut chalen..Great loss to the industry.Rip.”

Vikas Gupta: “This is just the worst week for Indian cinema. We loose him now. RIP #RishiKapoor Sir your contribution to cinema and evolving and changing with times as an artist will always be an example for everyone. Zidd har kisi par achi nahi lagti par when you did it, it never looked more appealing. You will be missed 💔”

Arjun Bijlani: “💔💔💔💔 . Life can’t get more unpredictable.. RIP #rishikapoor . Condolences to the Kapoor family. You will always be alive in our hearts.”

Rest In Peace Rishi Kapoor!

Ekta Kapoor: “They will never party again like this! Goodbye uncle and actor par excellence!!#riprishikapoor”

Karishma Tanna: “No no no. Another heartbreaking news . One of my fav actor is no more . I woke up with a shock and a heavy heart. “Main shaayar toh nahi “ is my all time fav song and I just lovveee #rishikapoor Sir in it. My fav Hero gone too soon. God pleaaaseee stop 😞🙏 RIP. My heartfelt condolence to the entire Kapoor family. 🙏”



