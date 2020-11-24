Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy passed away on Tuesday due to kidney failure. The 55-year-old actor’s death has left celebs from TV and film industry shocked. Actor Sooraj Thapar, who had worked with him on the serial, Rishta Sajhedari Ka, has opened up about his struggle.

Reportedly, Roy was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on multiple occasions as he has been suffering from kidney ailment from a few years now. Back in May this year, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai for kidney dialysis and had even asked for financial help on social media. He had reportedly spent all his savings on his treatment and couldn’t find work due to the lockdown.

Ashiesh Roy’s Rishta Sajhedari Ka co-star Sooraj Thapar recounts the incident on the set when the former complained about breathlessness before collapsing. Talking to PTI, the actor said, “His staff, who was with him, offered him tea but he refused and started breathing heavily. Then suddenly he collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis too.”

Thapar also said that Ashiesh Roy’s condition had significantly improved over the last few months after returned from hospitalization. Following which, he resumed worked and even got some dubbing projects. However, he, unfortunately, passed away on Tuesday.

Ashiesh Roy’s sister is now en route from Kolkata to Mumbai and reportedly she would reach the city in the evening. Following which, a decision on the last rites will be taken. Several celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta remembered the actor as ‘Bond’.

Actor Iqbal Khan also talked to SpotboyE about how Ashiesh Roy struggled during his last days. He said, “In this industry, you can’t call anyone your own. It’s very regrettable. Every time a tragedy like this happens I realize that you are recognized for your work. What or who you are as a human being is strictly between you and your God. When you work is going well, people recognize and acknowledge you. Once that phase passes all your good work is forgotten. I didn’t know Ashiesh personally. I had seen a lot of his work. May Allah bless his soul. He has finally found peace.”

Ashiesh Roy has been in the industry since the late 1990s. He has worked in films such as Emraan Hashmi’s Raja Natwarlal and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

