Indian Idol 12 is all set to make a melodious start from this weekend (i.e. 28th November). Judges Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar, will don the judge’s hat once again. The opening episode will be memorable for many reasons, and one of them is the contestant named Yuvraj Medhe.

Hailing from Jalgaon, Yuvraj will make the judges and audience emotional in the very first episode. Narrating his story, Yuvraj reveals how he used to sweep the floors on Indian Idol’s sets before he got the chance to sing. Yuvraj also claims to learn from other contestants’ mistakes pointed out by the panel of judges.

Sony TV shared a promo of the same in which we can see Indian Idol 12’s judges getting emotional. The caption reads, “#IndianIdol ke stage se hi huya jiska safar shuru kya ab wohi stage dega Yuvraj ke sapno ko pankh? Dekhiye #IndianIdol2020 28th November se Sat-Sun raat 8 baje. Ab mausam hoga phirse awesome (sic).”

Check out the video here:

#IndianIdol ke stage se hi huya jiska safar shuru kya ab wohi stage dega Yuvraj ke sapno ko pankh? Dekhiye #IndianIdol2020 28th November se Sat-Sun raat 8 baje. Ab mausam hoga phirse awesome. @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @FremantleIndia pic.twitter.com/GEKTdXgBTI — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 22, 2020

Himesh Reshammiya seemed super-impressed from Yuvaraj’s dedication. He said, “Indian idol is such a huge stage and has inspired so many people and I feel so happy watching you perform that the one who has worked backstage for so long now finally has got the chance to be on stage, I wish you all the luck for your future.”

Yuvraj, in an overwhelming tone, replied, “I used to take notes of the tips and suggestions that judges gave after each performance at Indian Idol and improvised my singing keeping those in mind. I thank my backstage team for motivating and supporting me so much; I will make them proud.”

