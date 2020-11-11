Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang is all set to release this week. The film is creating a lot of buzz already and especially because of the song Deedar De. Recently, the remixed version of the song from Dus from out for the Hansal Mehta starrer. The original composition was done by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianii.

For the past few years, fans and several composers are not pleased with the trend of remakes. When Masakali’s recreation featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria released, a lot of fans bashed T-Series for ruining a classic track. Now composer Vishal-Shekhar has reacted to Deedar De’s remix.

In his tweet, Vishal Dadlani cleared that he has no role to play in the recreation of Deedar De. Their name is mentioned only because they have composed the original version. The music composer tweeted, “We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven’t done this ‘remix’. That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani.”

Shekhar Ravjianii also shared a cryptic post on his Instagram page that has grabbed many eyeballs. The post reads, “One day you won’t be checking on how many likes you got, how many views you got, how many new followers you got…. none of these things will matter .. stay away from comparing.. stay away from the chase.”

Check out the posts below:

We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven’t done this “remix”. 🙏🏽 That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani https://t.co/7KyJo6eSDP — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 10, 2020

The original version of Deedar De was crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan. The remake version is sung by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi.

Talking about Chhalaang, the film is slated to release on Amazon Prime on November 13, 2020.

Did you like the remixed version of Deedar De? What do you think of this never-ending trend of recreating old songs? Do let us know your thoughts on Vishal Dadlani’s tweet and Shekhar Rajviani’s Instagram post in the comments section below.

