Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy Still In ICU: “The Only Hope I Have Is With Salman Khan”

Earlier this week it was reported that Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy, was admitted in the ICU and had made an appeal on Facebook for financial support. Later he had also clarified that his call for funds for dialysis is hundred percent genuine and had asked for help. Recently it was also reported that given his inability to bear the medical expenses, the television actor had requested the hospital authorities for a discharge.

Now, Ashiesh Roy recently revealed that he has reached out to Salman Khan and his foundation Being Human for help. “In spite of sharing my bank details on social media, no major help has come my way. My friend Sooraj Thapar is also trying his best to do the arrangements but unfortunately due to the lockdown, he is restricted too. Now, the only hope I have is with Salman Khan. I am trying to reach out to him or his foundation, Being Human, through Sooraj as he has worked with Salman,” Roy told Spotboye.

While speaking to the portal, Ashiesh Roy further added this his dialysis is still going on, but there is no major improvement in his health. “There is still a lot of water retention in my body. I don’t know for how long I have to be here but the hospital bill is rising rapidly with each passing day,” said the concerned actor.

Even in the past we have heard many stories when Salman Khan had stepped ahead to help his ailing co-stars or even other film industry colleagues. Last year, it was reported that the superstar had immediately reached out to his Dabangg co-star Daddi Pandey, after he had heard the news of the later getting a heart attack.

We are sure Salman Khan will do his bit this time as well.

