Television’s heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh broke millions of hearts when he made his relationship official with rumoured girlfriend, Ruchikaa Kapoor. Well, the actor has yet another surprise for all his fans, and this will again break your hearts into several tiny pieces.

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor has dropped another bomb and stated that they are engaged. Yes! You heard that right. Shaheer is now officially taken.

Shaheer Sheikh shared a lovely picture holding her hand with the diamond ring on Ruchikaa Kapoor’s ring finger announcing their engagement. From quite some time their marriage news has been making headlines, and now the actor himself has confirmed the good news.

While posting the picture of Ruchikaa’s hand with the engagement ring, Shaheer Sheikh wrote, “TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..#ikigai”. Also, the diamond studed ring is so pretty that we cannot take our eyes off it. Check out the picture below:

His Instagram family is elated and is showering the couple with love, wishes and blessings in the comments. Also, our heart is filled, looking at the happiness on Ruchikaa’s face. This picture is proof that the couple is very happy and excited for their wedding.

Shaheer Sheik & Ruchikaa Kapoor are dating for one and a half year and will be now be tying the knot in November itself. A source related to Shaheer said, “Due to the pandemic, the couple will have a low-key wedding. Before the ceremony in Mumbai, Shaheer plans to have a small function at his Jammu home, where his family is based. If the pandemic situation improves, they will have a traditional wedding in Mumbai in February next year.”

Alright then, all the Shaheer Sheikh fans, gear up for the big fat wedding. We just cannot wait to see Shaheer dressed as a groom. There have been several times that we have seen him as a groom on-screen, but seeing him as a groom, in reality, will be a different feeling altogether.

What do you think about Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor’s engagement? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

