On November 4th, a special NDPS court handled the custody of former Dharmatic Ex-Entertainment employee Kshitij Prasad to the Narcotics Control Bureau. He was arrested while exploring the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Reportedly, he was also levied with another case of possessing 4gm of cocaine from Nigerian national Uka Emeka.

Advertisement

He was kept in Taloja Jail for a couple of days after NCB got his custody. Now, the news coming in is that he’s been granted bail by Special NDPS court being asked to follow certain conditions.

Advertisement

Despite getting the bail, Kshitij will not walk out of the Jail today as he’s been implicated in the second case which will be heard next week on 3rd December.

Before this Kshitij Prasad revealed that NCB were “preparing various false statements as per their wishes and tried to coerce me into signing them.” The Bail Application of Kshitij which was argued by lawyer Satish Maneshinde before Diwali was granted today by the Spl NDPS Judge.

Following are the conditions which Kshitij Prasad has to follow:

1. In connection With C.R. No 16/2020, registered with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, the applicant Kshitij Ravi Prasad S/o. Ravi Prasad is directed to be released on bail on his furnishing PR Bond in the sum of Rs 50,000/- (Rs. Fifty Thousand only) with one or two sureties in the like amount.

2. However, four weeks time is granted to furnish solvent surety. Till then applicant/accused be released on a provisional cash bail of Rs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only). The duration of provisional cash bail shall be four weeks.

3. The applicant shall deposit his passport, if any, with the investigating agency.

4. The applicant shall not leave the country without prior permission from this Court.

5. If the applicant has to go out of Greater Mumbai, he shall inform the Investigating Officer and shall give his itinerary to the Investigating Officer in advance.

6. The applicant shall attend the office of Investigating agency on the first Monday of every month between 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. to mark his presence, for a period of six months.

7. The applicant shall attend all the dates in the Court unless prevented by any reasonable cause.

8. The applicant shall not tamper with the evidence or investigation of the case.

Though NCB dismissed Kshitij’ Prasad’s allegations as “false” and “baseless”, it’s to be seen what will be his next step after getting bailed out.

Must Read: Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan On A Break After Shooting For A Few Days?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube