Just a few days back, we informed you that Shah Rukh Khan has started the shoot for his upcoming film, Pathan. He was seen sporting a long hair look with a braid. Then we learnt about Deepika Padukone joining the shoot, a couple of days ago. Now, once again Khan was spotted, but this time it wasn’t for the shoot, as per reports.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. He was donning a hoodie and heading towards his boat, on the way to Alibaug. We guess King Khan might have plans of spending the weekend at his Alibaug farmhouse.

It will be interesting to see when Shah Rukh Khan resumes his work on Pathan and if John Abraham too joins the schedule.

Recently, it was learnt that Shah Rukh Khan has entered into a 45% profit-sharing agreement with YRF. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan and YRF’s Aditya rarely discuss monetary terms before signing a film together. The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Adi are like brothers and seldom do they speak about the monetary terms before signing on for a film. It’s an unsaid rule that SRK will have a share in the profits of a YRF film and the tradition will continue with Pathan as well. The superstar has entered into a 45 per cent profit-sharing agreement with YRF, which means that for every Rs. 100 crore profit earned from the film, Shah Rukh Khan will make Rs. 45 crore rupees. The higher the profits, the higher will be his fees.”

Shah Rukh began shooting Pathan on November 18 at YRF Studios in Mumbai. Despite the film already going on floors, Siddharth Anand directorial still awaits an official announcement. The trade source told the website, “The entire world knows that Shah Rukh Khan is doing an action film produced by YRF, directed by Sid, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. An official announcement will be made at the right time and the team at the moment is in no hurry what-so-ever to announce the film. The concentration is to make a great film, as that would result in the content to make more noise than any announcements. Shah Rukh has loved the script and is damn confident of Pathan being not just an ideal comeback vehicle but also his biggest grosser.”

